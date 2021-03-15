Flash flood warning posted for Oahu; Maui under flood advisory

UPDATE: 2:30 p.m.

A flash flood warning for Oahu has been extended until 5:30 p.m.

At 2:28 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain over Central and Windward Oahu falling at a rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

The heaviest rain is over Central Oahu with runoff North toward Waialua and Haleiwa and South toward Pearl Harbor as well as along the Windward side from Kaneohe to Kahuku.

A flash flood advisory for Maui has been canceled.

1:50 p.m.

A flash flood warning has been posted for Oahu through 5 p.m.

Radar at 1:50 p.m. showed heavy rain over Central Oahu falling at rates of up to 2 to 4 inches per hour, the National Weather Service said. Flash flooding is occurring or expected to begin shortly.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Flood advisories have been posted for the islands of Oahu and Maui due to heavy rain.

Around 1:30 p.m., radar showed rain falling at rates up to 1 to 3 inches per hour over Oahu and the Pukalani and Makawao areas of Maui, according to the National Weather Service. The advisory is in effect through 4:30 p.m.

Locations in the advisory for Oahu include, but are not limited to, Honolulu, Mililani, Pearl City, Waikele, Wahiawa, Wheeler Field, Waipahu, Kunia, Aiea, Halawa, Schofield Barracks, Waiahole, Waikane, Salt Lake, Kahaluu, Moanalua, Ahuimanu, Iroquois Point, Ewa Beach and Kaaawa.

Locations in the advisory for Maui include, but are not limited to, Makawao, Haiku, Haliimaile, Pukalani, Pauwela, Huelo, Paia, Kula, Puunene, Kailua and Hookipa Beach Park.

The heaviest rain on Oahu is currently over Central Oahu near Schofield Barracks, but short-lived, locally heavy showers have been popping up all over the island, weather officials said.

A flash flood watch for all islands, except the Big Island, remains in effect through this afternoon.