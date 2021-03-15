Kuhio Highway on Kauai set to reopen for emergencies after landslide debris cleared

Crews continue work today in Hanalei after Thursday’s massive landslide cut off access to Kauai’s north shore.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation said large amounts of debris were removed from Kuhio Highway at Hanalei Hill over the weekend and the pavement and slope below the road appear to be in good condition.

Ed Sniffen, deputy director of the transportation department’s Highways Division, said they are on track to open a single access lane Tuesday to first responders and county workers for emergency purposes only.

This will allow the county to address critical services that include sanitation issues such as trash removal. Officials will also check to ensure the community has potable water and conduct a damage assessment. “There’s a lot of work that needs to be done in the next couple of days,” Sniffen said.

The emergency access period could be approximately two days.

Crews today are installing barriers and a rock fence to prevent debris and runoff on the roadway as the transportation department prepares to open the access lane.

After the emergency access period, Sniffen said they plan to open the single access lane to the public.

The department plans to alternate traffic and limit the number of vehicles to travel through as they continue construction. Officials are considering access from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The times will be discussed with the community through a meeting that will be set up by the county.