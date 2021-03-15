comscore Column: Both sides have democratized Myanmar | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Both sides have democratized Myanmar

  • By Michael Aung-Thwin
  • Today
  • Updated 12:53 a.m.
  • Michael Aung-Thwin

    Michael Aung-Thwin

The recent “coup” and protests in Myanmar are, predictably, presented by the Western media as a situation between military-led tyranny and civilian-led democracy, the standard (default) explanation when it comes to present-day Myanmar. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Having all three vaccines will ensure Hawaii’s health
Next Story
Editorial: City takes risks in new guidelines

Scroll Up