comscore Column: Myanmar’s military and the West’s dilemmas | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Myanmar’s military and the West’s dilemmas

  • By Carl O. Schuster
  • Today
  • Updated 12:51 a.m.
  • Carl Schuster

    Carl Schuster

The Myanmar military faces a tough dilemma in its quest to hold onto power. Deadly force has not quelled the population, its security forces have suffered defections and its traditional patrons — China and Russia — have joined the international condemnation of the regime’s brutality. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Having all three vaccines will ensure Hawaii’s health
Next Story
Editorial: City takes risks in new guidelines

Scroll Up