Off the News: The long goodbye for Pali Lanes

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Among the latest kamaaina businesses likely calling it quits: Pali Lanes, one of only a few remaining bowling alleys in Hawaii. Read more

Among the latest kamaaina businesses likely calling it quits: Pali Lanes, one of only a few remaining bowling alleys in Hawaii. In recent years — before the COVID-19 outbreak — the longtime Kailua go-to for leagues, school groups, senior bowlers and special-needs teams had struggled to stay open. Sadly, the toll from several months closure due to pandemic restrictions, left the business unlikely to keep rolling.

Although slated to permanently close in late June, a celebration is still in the works to mark the center’s 60th anniversary. Also, Alexander & Baldwin Inc., which acquired the land under Pali Lanes in 2013, has said it will explore ways to preserve the building.