Dunaway wins state amateur title

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Mililani’s Spencer Dunaway shot a 3-under-par 69 to win the 58th Hawaii State Amateur Championship on Sunday at Leilehua Golf Course. Read more

Mililani’s Spencer Dunaway shot a 3-under-par 69 to win the 58th Hawaii State Amateur Championship on Sunday at Leilehua Golf Course.

Dunaway, 23, posted with a three-round total of 6-under 210 and finished one shot ahead of Joshua Hayashida and Niall Shiels Donegan in the championship flight. Hayashida, the second-round leader, shot a 73 on Sunday and Donegan carded a 71.

Kara Kaneshiro, 15, fired a 65 and won the women’s open division at 6 under, four shots ahead of Raya Nakao.

Keyan Riseling won a playoff with Robert Kim to claim the men’s mid-amateur title. Jonathan Ota also won the senior men’s division in a playoff with Brian Abrigo. Jeannie Pak won the senior women’s division.

Swords’ women’s soccer wins Hawaii Pod

Less than 24 hours after Chaminade clinched at least a share of the Pacific West Conference Hawaii Pod title, the Silverswords recorded a second milestone on Sunday, with some help.

A 2-2 draw between Hawaii Pacific and Hawaii Hilo gave Chaminade the outright pod title, its first championship. Chaminade (1-0-3) finished with six points, followed by Hawaii Hilo’s (0-0-4) four and Hawaii Pacific’s (0-1-2) two.

UH Hilo beats HPU in softball

Vevesi Liilii hit a three-run homer in the third inning as Hawaii Hilo defeated Hawaii Pacific 6-1 in a PacWest softball game on Sunday at the Walter Victor Softball Complex in Hilo.

Liilii’s home run highlighted a six-run third inning for the Vulcans (1-0 overall, 1-0 PacWest). Valerie Alvarado gave up one run on four hits as she picked up her first win of the season.

Kanoe Tanigawa had two of the four hits for the Sharks (0-3, 0-3).

The second and third games of the scheduled tripleheader were called due to weather.