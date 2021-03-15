Hawaii Beat | Sports Dunaway wins state amateur title By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Mililani’s Spencer Dunaway shot a 3-under-par 69 to win the 58th Hawaii State Amateur Championship on Sunday at Leilehua Golf Course. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Mililani’s Spencer Dunaway shot a 3-under-par 69 to win the 58th Hawaii State Amateur Championship on Sunday at Leilehua Golf Course. Dunaway, 23, posted with a three-round total of 6-under 210 and finished one shot ahead of Joshua Hayashida and Niall Shiels Donegan in the championship flight. Hayashida, the second-round leader, shot a 73 on Sunday and Donegan carded a 71. Kara Kaneshiro, 15, fired a 65 and won the women’s open division at 6 under, four shots ahead of Raya Nakao. Keyan Riseling won a playoff with Robert Kim to claim the men’s mid-amateur title. Jonathan Ota also won the senior men’s division in a playoff with Brian Abrigo. Jeannie Pak won the senior women’s division. Swords’ women’s soccer wins Hawaii Pod Less than 24 hours after Chaminade clinched at least a share of the Pacific West Conference Hawaii Pod title, the Silverswords recorded a second milestone on Sunday, with some help. A 2-2 draw between Hawaii Pacific and Hawaii Hilo gave Chaminade the outright pod title, its first championship. Chaminade (1-0-3) finished with six points, followed by Hawaii Hilo’s (0-0-4) four and Hawaii Pacific’s (0-1-2) two. UH Hilo beats HPU in softball Vevesi Liilii hit a three-run homer in the third inning as Hawaii Hilo defeated Hawaii Pacific 6-1 in a PacWest softball game on Sunday at the Walter Victor Softball Complex in Hilo. Liilii’s home run highlighted a six-run third inning for the Vulcans (1-0 overall, 1-0 PacWest). Valerie Alvarado gave up one run on four hits as she picked up her first win of the season. Kanoe Tanigawa had two of the four hits for the Sharks (0-3, 0-3). The second and third games of the scheduled tripleheader were called due to weather. Previous Story Record-setting Saints quarterback Drew Brees announces retirement at 42