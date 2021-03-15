comscore Dunaway wins state amateur title | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Dunaway wins state amateur title

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Mililani’s Spencer Dunaway shot a 3-under-par 69 to win the 58th Hawaii State Amateur Championship on Sunday at Leilehua Golf Course. Read more

