Hawaii basketball team’s leading scorer to transfer

The University of Hawaii basketball team’s leading scorer has decided to enter the transfer portal.

“I called Coach (Eran) Ganot earlier today, (and) I told him I think it would be best for me to enter my name in the transfer portal,” Justin Webster said in a telephone interview with the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. “I think it’s time for a change.”

Webster, a 6-foot-3 sophomore guard from Dallas, averaged 12.3 points in 20 starts. In 17 Big West games, Webster averaged 12.6 points on 50.7% shooting, including 42.5% on 3s.

Webster said “there were a lot of things brewing up to (the decision) that I can’t really talk about. There are a lot of things that led up to it. I felt it was in my best interest to transfer away from Hawaii and explore a different change and explore a new aspect.”

Webster will remain on scholarship and continue to attend on-line classes through the spring semester. He said he plans on transferring to another school, not pursue a professional career, and will make “the decision when the time is right.”

Ganot said in a telephone interview: “I appreciate what Justin has done for our program over two years. He has made strides, and continues to grow. He’s a great young man from a great family that we wish the best moving forward.”

The Rainbow Warriors’ season ended with a first-round loss to UC Riverside in the quarterfinals of the Big West tournament.

“I have no doubt the coaches and players will rebuild,” Webster said. “They’ll be ready for next year. Hawaii will always be that special place, and I’ll always follow Hawaii.”