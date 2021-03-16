6.9-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russian coast, does not pose tsunami threat

A preliminary magnitude 6.9 earthquake off the coast of Russia this morning does not pose a tsunami threat to Hawaii.

The strong temblor struck 8:38 a.m. Hawaii time 115 miles south-southeast of Ust’-Kamchatsk Staryy, Kamchatka, Russia at a depth of 35.4 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

“Based on all available data a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii,” the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a bulletin.

No serious injuries were immediately reported.