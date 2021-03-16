Human remains found in vehicle in Kahaluu area

Human remains were found inside a vehicle in the Kahaluu area Monday around 8 p.m., the Honolulu Police Department said in a two-sentence report today.
No other information was provided for the case, identified as an unattended death, except that an investigation is ongoing.
Honolulu’s Department of the Medical Examiner will attempt to identify the remains.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.