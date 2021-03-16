comscore Human remains found in vehicle in Kahaluu area | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Human remains found in vehicle in Kahaluu area

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

Human remains were found inside a vehicle in the Kahaluu area Monday around 8 p.m., the Honolulu Police Department said in a two-sentence report today.

No other information was provided for the case, identified as an unattended death, except that an investigation is ongoing.

Honolulu’s Department of the Medical Examiner will attempt to identify the remains.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Sailor dies of apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound aboard submarine in Pearl Harbor shipyard
Looking Back

Scroll Up