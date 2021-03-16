Kuhio Highway access lane opens to provide emergency services to Kauai’s north shore

The state opened an emergency access lane on Kuhio Highway this morning to emergency responders only to provide critical services to Kauai’s north shore community after crews cleared the roadway of debris from Thursday’s massive landslide.

The access lane is not open to the public at this time.

The emergency access lane will allow the county to provide services to affected residents such as refuse collection, potable water and other essential services and supplies.

The emergency access period is expected to be approximately two days or so.

State transportation officials will be working on a plan to open the access lane to the public after the emergency access period ends.

Flooding and heavy rainfall resulted in Thursday’s landslide that covered a wide section of the highway at Hanalei Hill, blocking access in and out of Kauai’s north shore.

Since then, community members have created a makeshift ferry service via small boats and Zodiacs to assist isolated residents.