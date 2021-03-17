Column: HIV budget cuts would harm patients
- By Dr. Christina Wang
-
Today
- Updated 7:27 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
Dr. Christina Wang is medical director of the Hawaii Health and Harm Reduction Center, which works against HIV, hepatitis, homelessness, substance use, mental illness and poverty.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree