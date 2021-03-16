Off the News: Clearing a muddy road on Kauai

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s deja vu all over again for Kauai’s North Shore denizens, being cut off from the rest of the island due to a major landslide caused by downpours. Thursday’s storms and flash flooding caused mud and debris to bury a stretch of Kuhio Highway at Hanalei Hill.

State crews have now cleared the road for emergency vehicles, are working to fortify the hillside and are coordinating with county officials to restore essential services. And as was the case in the aftermath of the April 2018 storms and landslides, limited hours will be set up for access in and out of the North Shore as repairs continue.