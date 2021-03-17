Off the News: DLIR hiring to help unemployed

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For Hawaii’s jobless who can’t get through to the state’s unemployment insurance call center, the labor director has a novel idea: Answer the phones yourself.

“If you are looking for work, we are still desperately looking for individuals to come and work here at the unemployment insurance office,” said Anne Perreira-­Eustaquio, director of the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, in an interview with the Star-Advertiser’s Spotlight Hawaii. “We’re looking for adjudicators, and we’re also looking for call center agents.”

You can apply through the DLIR website: labor.hawaii.gov/jobs/.