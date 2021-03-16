comscore Emergency access lane to open on Kauai highway | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Emergency access lane to open on Kauai highway

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:18 p.m.
  • STATE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION Crews continued to work Monday on clearing debris from Thursday’s landslide on Kauai.

  • STATE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION Work on the Hanalei Hill landslide on Kauai will include installing a GPS system to provide real-­time alerts of any slope movement to traffic control personnel.

The state was to open a single access lane on Kuhio Highway today for emergency purposes only after crews cleared debris from Thursday’s landslide that blocked access to Kauai’s north shore. Read more

