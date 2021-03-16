LPGA Lotte Championship moves to Kapolei from Ko Olina

The LPGA’s Lotte Championship will have a new host course in Hawaii for the time in its nine-year history.

The April 14-17 event, which is to be shown internationally via the Golf Channel, is expected to be at Kapolei instead of Ko Olina, where it has been held since 2012, people involved confirmed today.

The LPGA website still lists Ko Olina as the site.

A site agreement between the Kapolei Golf Course, 141 Premier Sport, the organizer, Lotte, the sponsor, and the LPGA is said to be in negotiation on a one-year term.

The event is expected to be held without fans on the course.

Ko Olina reportedly had a number of issues immediately resuming as host following the COVID-19 layoff and has sought a one-year hiatus.

Lotte, a South Korea-based multinational corporation, has a three-year agreement with LPGA for the tournament running through 2023.

Canadian Brooke Henderson won the last two Lotte Championships in 2018 and’19. The 2020 event was cancelled due to the impact of COVID-19. Michelle Wie won the 2014 event.

The Kapolei Golf Course has previously held several LPGA events including the Hawaiian Ladies Open, which ran from 1996 through 2001, and the Cup Noodle Open.