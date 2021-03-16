University of Hawaii co-captain and top scorer leaving

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii basketball team’s leading scorer and co-captain has decided to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal.

“I think it’s time for a change,” Justin Webster said in a telephone interview with the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

Webster, a 6-foot-3 sophomore guard from Dallas, averaged 12.3 points in 20 starts. In 17 Big West starts, Webster averaged 12.6 points on 50.7% shooting, including 42.5% on 3s.

Webster said “there were a lot of things brewing up to (the decision) that I can’t really talk about. There are a lot of things that led up to it. I felt it was in my best interest to transfer away from Hawaii and explore a different change and explore a new aspect.”

Webster will remain on scholarship and continue to participate in online classes through the spring semester. He said he plans on transferring to another school, not pursuing a professional career, and will make the decision “when the time is right.”

Ganot said in a telephone interview: “I appreciate what Justin has done for our program over two years. He has made strides and continues to grow. He’s a great young man from a great family that we wish the best moving forward.”

The Rainbow Warriors’ season ended with a first-round loss to UC Riverside in the quarterfinals of last week’s Big West tournament.

“Very disappointing (with) all we’d been through (during the pandemic) and the talent of our team,” Webster said of the early ouster. “I felt we were an NCAA Tournament team with all the talent we had. But it is what it is.”

Webster said the isolation of the so-called “protocol bubble” — in which games were played without fans and the locker room was off limits — did not factor in his decision. “It’s been something that’s been brewing with me for a while,” Webster said. “I kind of never said anything, kind of just bit my tongue, kept my head down. I always wanted to go out there and give Hawaii my all. I love the state of Hawaii. I love of the people of Hawaii. Hawaii will always carry a very special place in my heart. But it was brewing with me within the past couple months.”

Webster added: “I have no doubt the coaches and players will rebuild. They’ll be ready for next year. Hawaii will always be that special place, and I’ll always follow Hawaii.”