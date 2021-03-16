comscore University of Hawaii co-captain and top scorer leaving | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
University of Hawaii co-captain and top scorer leaving

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The University of Hawaii basketball team’s leading scorer and co-captain has decided to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal. Read more

