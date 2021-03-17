American Savings gets workplace award

American Savings Bank has received a Great Place to Work certification that is awarded to top companies around the world.
The certification process includes a companywide survey and written nomination. At least 90% of the employees said ASB is a great place to work; they are made to feel welcome; they are treated fairly, regardless of their gender; and they feel good about the ways ASB contributes to the community.
Great Place to Work surveys employees worldwide on workplace culture.
