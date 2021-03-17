Maui Grown opens medical cannabis store in Lahaina

The first medical cannabis retail dispensary in Lahaina opened today, after the state Department of Health last week issued a formal notice to proceed to retail to Maui Grown Therapies, which opened Hawaii’s first such operation in August 2017.

Maui Grown Express Lahaina is located at 1087 Limahana Place, Unit 4B, and is open by appointment only for registered patients who pre-order at mauigrown.com. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

It is the state’s 16th licensed medical cannabis retail center and the third on Maui, which is home to 19% of the state’s registered patients, said Michele Nakata, DOH dispensary licensing section supervisor, in a news release.

Maui Grown and Pono Life Sciences Maui LLC both have dispensaries in Kahului.

As of Feb. 28, there were 31,853 registered medical cannabis patients statewide, according to the DOH. The primary reported condition for registered adult patients is severe pain; for children under 18 years of age the primary reported conditions are seizures and post-traumatic stress disorder.

The other licensed retail centers operating in the state include six on Oahu. Aloha Green Apothecary has two dispensaries in Honolulu and one in Waikiki; and Noa Botanicals has locations in Aiea, Honolulu and Kaneohe.

Hawaii island also has six dispensaries. Hawaiian Ethos and Big Island Grown Dispensaries each have locations in Hilo, Kailua-Kona and Waimea.

Green Aloha operates the lone Kauai dispensary, in Kapaa.

Under state law, registered patients and their caregivers may purchase no more than 4 ounces of medical cannabis during any 15-day period and up to 8 ounces over a 30-day period. The medical cannabis must be transported home after purchase in a sealed container and not be visible to the public.

Use of medical cannabis must be on private property; it is illegal to use it a vehicle while on the road, at work, at the beach, on hiking trails or any other public space. It also is illegal to use or possess medical cannabis on federally owned property such as military installations and national parks.

For more information on the Medical Cannabis Dispensary Program, visit health.hawaii.gov/medicalcannabis.