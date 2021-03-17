Queen’s Medical Center opening mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at West Oahu location

The Queen’s Medical Center is opening a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at its West Oahu campus on March 24.

The hospital will immunize residents 65 and older, those with high-risk medical conditions and hotel, restaurant and bar workers in phase 1c in the Clinical Service Center Building from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, except on Mondays.

“We know there is strong demand for those wanting to get vaccinated and this clinic will allow people who live in West and Central Oahu more convenient access to the vaccine,” Jill Hoggard Green, president and CEO of The Queen’s Health Systems, said in a news release.

Online appointments will open on Thursday at https://covid.queens.org/vaccine/ or schedule over the phone at 691-2222.

The health provider has also consolidated vaccinations as of today at the Queen’s Punchbowl campus to the Blaisdell Concert Hall.

Hospital employees, community health and essential workers, as well as those 65 and older who received their initial shot at the Queen’s Conference Center, where nearly 43,000 doses were administered since December, will be able to get their second dose at the Blaisdell.