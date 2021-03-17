Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Clearing a muddy road on Kauai Today Updated 9:09 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! It’s deja vu all over again for Kauai’s North Shore denizens, being cut off from the rest of the island due to a major landslide caused by downpours. Thursday’s storms and flash flooding caused mud and debris to bury a stretch of Kuhio Highway at Hanalei Hill. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. It’s deja vu all over again for Kauai’s North Shore denizens, being cut off from the rest of the island due to a major landslide caused by downpours. Thursday’s storms and flash flooding caused mud and debris to bury a stretch of Kuhio Highway at Hanalei Hill. State crews have now cleared the road for emergency vehicles, are working to fortify the hillside and are coordinating with county officials to restore essential services. And as was the case in the aftermath of the April 2018 storms and landslides, limited hours will be set up for access in and out of the North Shore as repairs continue. Previous Story Column: Senate’s tax fairness bill is good for Hawaii — here’s why