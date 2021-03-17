comscore Kauai chief apologizes after mocking Asians | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kauai chief apologizes after mocking Asians

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Todd Raybuck

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Todd Raybuck

Kauai Police Chief Todd Raybuck has issued an apology after a police commission-led investigation found the chief violated the county’s discrimination policies. Read more

