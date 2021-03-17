Kauai chief apologizes after mocking Asians

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kauai Police Chief Todd Raybuck has issued an apology after a police commission-led investigation found the chief violated the county’s discrimination policies.

The investigation also found the police chief created a hostile work environment for an officer based on race, according to The Garden Island newspaper. Commission Chairwoman Catherine Adams said in a Feb. 26 letter obtained by the newspaper that the commission “will take appropriate corrective action to assure that future violations do not occur.”

The commission could not be reached for comment concerning details on the disciplinary action.

Raybuck said Monday in a video statement that he was “deeply sorry” for the hurt his words have caused to those involved, the Police Department and the community.

The investigation was based on a complaint involving two cases that occurred in July 2020 and November 2019.

The Garden Island reported that Raybuck was explaining why an employee of Japanese descent was not selected for a promotion. In audio recordings submitted as evidence to the complaint, Raybuck said, “So, somebody in the Japanese culture, if they think your idea is absolutely stupid and the dumbest thing they’ve ever heard, what’s their typical response to you?” Raybuck asked. “‘Yes, yes, yes.’”

The complaint alleged the police chief squinted his eyes and bowed his head when making the comments.

In November 2019, Raybuck allegedly used facial gestures and an accent when he described to his command staff an Asian customer he saw at a fast-food restaurant. The complaint alleged the chief laughed and thought his demonstration was funny.

Raybuck could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

In his video statement, the police chief said the comments made in the two cases “were not made with the intent to come across as discriminatory or to humiliate and hurt others.”

“In hindsight, I recognize that regardless of my intent, my words have caused people pain. I look forward to the opportunity to apologize directly to those who have been hurt by my words and hope that we may repair our relationships moving forward,” Raybuck said. “I recognize now and accept that my comments were insensitive and improper as the chief of police. I respect the findings of the investigation, and I will accept the Police Commission’s decision on my discipline.”

He further said, “For the last two years, I have not always successfully navigated the challenges and responsibilities that have come with this position. In recent months I’ve sought guidance and professional assistance to respond better to difficult situations, and I’m committed to continue the work I’ve begun to improve myself and my relationships with others.”

He expressed adoration for the Garden Isle and asked for the community’s forgiveness. “I know that I have a hard road ahead of me to earn back the trust and faith people placed in me. I have so much love for this island and its people,” he said. “I believe in the hardworking men and women in this police department and the bright days that lay ahead. I’ll work hard to rebuild damaged relationships and restore the community’s trust in me.”

Raybuck was sworn in as Kauai police chief in April 2019. He retired from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department after 27 years of service.

The Kauai Police Department currently has 163 sworn officers including the police chief.