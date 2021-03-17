Lotte planning move to Kapolei

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The LPGA’s lone tour stop in Hawaii this season, the Lotte Championship, will move from Ko Olina to the Kapolei Golf Course, people involved said.

The April 14-17 event is scheduled to be shown internationally via the Golf Channel.

Although the LPGA website still listed Ko Olina on Tuesday, a new site agreement is reportedly close to conclusion that moves the Lotte away from Ko Olina for the first time in its nine-year history, with an announcement pending final execution of the contract. The event has been played at Ko Olina since 2012.

The 2020 tournament was canceled due to the impact of COVID-19.

This year’s event, which projects an all-star field, is currently expected to be held without fans on the course, as was the case with the Sony Open in Hawaii in January.

Ko Olina reportedly had a number of issues immediately resuming as host following the COVID-19 layoff and has sought a one-year hiatus. A spokesman declined comment pending an official announcement.

Lotte, a South Korea-based multinational corporation, has a three-year agreement with LPGA for the tournament running through 2023.

Canadian Brooke Henderson won the past two Lotte Championships, in 2018 and 2019. Michelle Wie won the 2014 event.

The Kapolei Golf Course has previously held several LPGA competitions, including the Hawaiian Ladies Open that ran from 1996 through 2001, and the Cup Noodle Open.