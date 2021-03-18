comscore Off the News: OHA’s Kakaako Makai bill fails | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: OHA’s Kakaako Makai bill fails

  • Today
  • Updated 6:46 p.m.

For the third time since 2012, a legislative proposal to allow the Office of Hawaiian Affairs to use its Kakaako Makai lands for residential development has failed. Read more

