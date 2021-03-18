Off the News: OHA’s Kakaako Makai bill fails

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For the third time since 2012, a legislative proposal to allow the Office of Hawaiian Affairs to use its Kakaako Makai lands for residential development has failed. Read more

For the third time since 2012, a legislative proposal to allow the Office of Hawaiian Affairs to use its Kakaako Makai lands for residential development has failed.

House Speaker Scott Saiki said on Tuesday that a bill to allow such development would not advance in the House. Now OHA needs to figure out another way to develop its land to benefit Native Hawaiians — something much less profitable than condo towers, perhaps, but more in harmony with the open shoreline.

It would behoove the state or Legislature to work with OHA on acceptable alternatives, possibly even a land swap. Otherwise, expect this thorny issue to arise again.