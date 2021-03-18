comscore Off the News: Tourism, jobs slowly return | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Tourism, jobs slowly return

  • Today
  • Updated 6:48 p.m.

Hawaii recently marked its top air travel day since COVID-19 concerns erupted a year ago. On Saturday, upwards of 21,400 trans-Pacific travelers underwent Safe Travels screening. It’s likely that much of this spring-break bump is due to a combination of low infection counts here and pent-up travel demand. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: Don’t require jobless to pay tax on benefits; Most of Rescue Plan isn’t for COVID-19 relief; Democrats offer help, Republicans don’t

Scroll Up