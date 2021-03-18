Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Tourism, jobs slowly return Today Updated 6:48 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaii recently marked its top air travel day since COVID-19 concerns erupted a year ago. On Saturday, upwards of 21,400 trans-Pacific travelers underwent Safe Travels screening. It’s likely that much of this spring-break bump is due to a combination of low infection counts here and pent-up travel demand. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaii recently marked its top air travel day since COVID-19 concerns erupted a year ago. On Saturday, upwards of 21,400 trans-Pacific travelers underwent Safe Travels screening. It’s likely that much of this spring-break bump is due to a combination of low infection counts here and pent-up travel demand. While travel is not expected to match the pre-pandemic pace anytime soon, let’s hope that the rebound continues — and brings back more jobs. That picture is much improved since the state’s unemployment rate soared to 22% last spring. However, with the latest figures — 10.2% in January — Hawaii continues to hold the highest jobless rate in the nation. Previous Story Letters: Don’t require jobless to pay tax on benefits; Most of Rescue Plan isn’t for COVID-19 relief; Democrats offer help, Republicans don’t