comscore Editorial: Women deserve parity in wages | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Women deserve parity in wages

  • Today
  • Updated 6:43 p.m.

To women workers, in particular: Mark March 24 on your calendars — as that’s when Equal Pay Day comes this year, the symbolic date when a woman’s wages will finally catch up to what a man earned the previous year for doing the same job. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: Don’t require jobless to pay tax on benefits; Most of Rescue Plan isn’t for COVID-19 relief; Democrats offer help, Republicans don’t

Scroll Up