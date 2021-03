Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

>> Rehab Hospital of the Pacific has announced Wendy Manuel has taken on the additional title of chief operating officer. Manuel, who joined Rehab in 2013, will also continue to serve as vice president and chief financial officer.

>> Mountain- Pacific Quality Health has announced the appointment of Francis Chan to its board of directors. Chan is the chief executive officer of Hawaii Health Information Exchange. Mountain-Pacific is a nonprofit corporation and holds federal, state and commercial contracts to help oversee the quality of care for patients and their families.

