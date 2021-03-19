Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve to reopen on Saturday

The Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve will reopen Saturday after a three-day closure so crews could fix a malfunctioning sewage pump.
The city’s Department of Parks and Recreation said today that the sewage pump repairs have been completed. The failed pump, which serves all the preserve’s bathroom facilities, was discovered Tuesday evening, and the preserve has been closed since.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.