Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve to reopen on Saturday | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve to reopen on Saturday

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

The Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve will reopen Saturday after a three-day closure so crews could fix a malfunctioning sewage pump.

The city’s Department of Parks and Recreation said today that the sewage pump repairs have been completed. The failed pump, which serves all the preserve’s bathroom facilities, was discovered Tuesday evening, and the preserve has been closed since.

