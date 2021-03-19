Hawaii health officials urge the public to stay out of Manoa stream and Ala Moana Boat Harbor after sewage spill

Hawaii Department of Health officials today are advising the public to stay out of the waters of Manoa stream below Lowrey Avenue, and at the Ala Moana Boat Harbor and canoe launch area following a raw sewage spill in Manoa on Thursday.

The sewage spill that occurred Thursday afternoon was partially contained but still ongoing as of Thursday evening, according to the Honolulu Department of Environmental Services and state health officials in separate news releases.

The environmental department said wet weather had caused a sanitary sewer overflow of untreated wastewater, which discharged out of a manhole at 2710 Kaaipu Ave. in Manoa.

A total of 5,850 total gallons were spilled, of which 3,000 gallons were recovered and approximately 1,416 gallons entered a nearby storm drain, ENV said this morning, noting it received a call at 4:48 p.m. and staff arrived at the site at 5:20 p.m. Thursday.

DOH said warning signs would be posted this morning.