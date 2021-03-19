Online vehicle registration on Oahu soars during pandemic

With government services closed for in-person visits over the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the public has increasingly turned to the convenience and safety of online vehicle registration and self-service kiosks.

The city Department of Customer Services reported that online vehicle registrations hit 244,337 in 2020, up 30% from the previous year. Officials said the surge coincided with a fourfold spike in use of Hawaii DMV Now self-service kiosks located at seven supermarkets on Oahu, where the free-standing machines processed and printed 128,374 vehicle registrations and emblems.

Taken together, online and the self-service kiosks accounted for more than half of the 704,766 vehicle registration renewals on Oahu last year.

“The growing interest we are seeing in these two options for renewing vehicle registrations fits in with our larger ambitions to use technology to help residents perform basic government functions more easily than ever before,” said Department of Customer Services Director Nola Miyasaki in a news release.

Visit honolulu.gov/csd to renew a vehicle registration online and for locations of the seven DMV Now kiosks. Information also is available by calling 768-4325

Find Hawaii DMV Now self-service kiosks at the Sack n Save store in the Stadium Marketplace on Salt Lake Boulevard; the Foodland at Waipio Shopping Center; and Safeway stores at the Waimalu Shopping Plaza Shopping Center in Aiea, on South Beretania Street and in Kapahulu, and at the Kaneohe Bay Shopping Center and Kapolei Shopping Center.

A 2.5% credit/debit card fee and $3 convenience fee will be applied to transactions at the kiosks.