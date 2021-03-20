Friend discovers 60-year-old man’s decomposed body in Niu Valley Gulch

The Honolulu Fire Department assisted police this morning in recovering the decomposed body of a 60-year-old man, found by the man’s friend in the Niu Valley Gulch.
Five fire units responded with 16 personnel and retrieved the body.
Police have classified the case as an unattended death, and said there appears to be no signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.