Friend discovers 60-year-old man’s decomposed body in Niu Valley Gulch

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

The Honolulu Fire Department assisted police this morning in recovering the decomposed body of a 60-year-old man, found by the man’s friend in the Niu Valley Gulch.

Five fire units responded with 16 personnel and retrieved the body.

Police have classified the case as an unattended death, and said there appears to be no signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances.

