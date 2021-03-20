Honolulu firefighters assist hiker on Koko Head Trail

Sixteen firefighters responded to a hiker in distress this morning on the Koko Head Trail.
The 35-year-old woman had apparently fainted and collapsed halfway up the trail, the Honolulu Fire Department said.
Firefighters determined she did not encounter any life-threatening injuries, and helped walk the woman down the trail by foot.
They transferred care of the woman to Emergency Medical Services at 11:25 a.m.
