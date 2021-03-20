comscore Man, 39, arrested in connection with Waikele stabbing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man, 39, arrested in connection with Waikele stabbing

Police arrested late Friday night a 39-year-old man for allegedly stabbing a 44-year-old man in Waikele Thursday.

The suspect was arguing with the victim when he got a knife and stabbed the victim at 12:10 p.m. Thursday.

The 44-year-old drove himself to the hospital for treatment.

Police found the 39-year-old and arrested him 11:05 p.m. Friday on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder.

