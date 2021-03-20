Man rescued after fall at Mokolii Island

Ocean Safety, Emergency Medical Services and the Honolulu Fire Department rescued a man in his 20s who fell possibly up to 80 feet at Mokolii Island, also known as Chinaman’s Hat.

Lifeguards responded by paddleboard and rescue watercraft to the island. They climbed the back side of the island, and found the man unconscious in the bushes.

Ocean Safety personnel administered medical treatment, including oxygen, and stabilized the man.

HFD got the call at 5:06 p.m., and responded with five units with 16 personnel.

The fire department said he fell off the trail from about 30 feet.

HFD airlifted the man off the island to Kualoa Beach Park at 6:07 p.m., where EMS personnel provided advanced life support.

He was treated for multiple injuries, including a critical head injury, and transported to a hospital in critical condition.