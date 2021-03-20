Maui warehouse fire causes nearly $1 million in damage

A warehouse fire in Waikapu caused nearly an estimated $1 million in damage, the Maui Fire Department said Friday.

The cause of Thursday’s fire is classified as undetermined, and there was no preliminary indication the fire was intentionally set, MFD said in a news release Friday.

No one was injured in the blaze that was reported at 6 p.m.

The structure fire occurred at unit 1 at 325 Pakana St., in a section of a 2,240-square-foot three-unit commercial warehouse.

Nine MFD units responded to the fire.

Damage to the structure was estimated at $466,000 and $500,000 to its contents.