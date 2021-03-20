Rainbow Warriors get the breaks in Big West baseball opener against Dirtbags
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii infielder Kole Kaler tagged Long Beach State’s Thomas Greely at second base on Friday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree