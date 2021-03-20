Halemanu pitches UH to 1-0 victory over Long Beach State in opener

Cade Halemanu pitched 8 1/3 scoreless innings and Adam Fogel double home the game’s only run in the Hawaii baseball team’s 1-0 victory over Long Beach State in the first game of today’s doubleheader at Les Murakami Stadium.

The Rainbow Warriors won the first two of this four-game series to open Big West play. It was their ninth victory in a row, the longest streak in head coach Mike Trapasso’s 20-year tenure.

Halemanu, a sophomore right-hander, was cruising through eight innings. After Halemanu induced Alex Pimentel to fly out to center in the ninth, Connor Kokx singled up the middle. Aiden Maim then hit a lower liner to second. Aaron Ujimori kept the ball in front, but had difficulty flipping the ball past umpire Darren Hyman to shortstop Kole Kaler. Kokx was safe at second, and Trapasso summoned relief pitcher Calvin Turchin. Chase Luttrell then grounded into a double play to end the first game.

Halemanu allowed five hits. struck out four and walked one. He coaxed 15 flyouts.

The ”Bows needed only two at bats to produce their run. Scotty Scott drew a leadoff walk in the first, then scored when Fogel drove a pitch over Kokx in center.