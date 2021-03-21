Man, 20, rescued after falling 80 feet off Mokoli’i Island

First responders rescued a 20-year old male, who may have taken an 80-foot fall off of Mokoli’i island, also known as Chinamans Hat.

Honolulu Ocean Safety, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and the Honolulu Fire Department responded to an emergency call around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. The man was treated for multiple injuries, including a critical head injury, and transported in critical condition to a trauma center.

Lifeguards responded to the site by paddleboard and jet ski. They had to climb the backside of the island to get to the man, whom they found unresponsive in some bushes.

Ocean Safety personnel stabilized the patient at the site by administering medical treatment, including oxygen.

HFD responded and airlifted the patient off of the island to Kualoa Beach Park where EMS took over with advanced life support before transporting him to a trauma center.