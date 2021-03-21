Woman robbed at gunpoint in the 7-Eleven parking lot in Manoa

Honolulu police are seeking two men who allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint in a 7-Eleven parking lot in Manoa on Tuesday night.

The 36-year-old victim told police that she was approached about 11:30 p.m. by two unknown males who were brandishing firearms and demanding cash.

The woman told police that the men struck her several times before taking the cash from her purse and fleeing in a dark-colored vehicle.

The victim suffered minor injuries from the incident, which is still under investigation.