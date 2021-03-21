comscore Students at Assets School sharpen blacksmithing skills while learning about life | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

Students at Assets School sharpen blacksmithing skills while learning about life

  • By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Kayla Crawford, a sophomore, works on chain mail during a metal arts class at Assets.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kayla Crawford, a sophomore, works on chain mail during a metal arts class at Assets.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Assets School junior Ryan Larsen, left, holds a piece of hot steel as senior Liam Fukuyama pounds it into shape, as junior AJ Escudero observes during a metal arts class last month at the school.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Assets School junior Ryan Larsen, left, holds a piece of hot steel as senior Liam Fukuyama pounds it into shape, as junior AJ Escudero observes during a metal arts class last month at the school.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Christopher Greywolf, who tells his students to call him “Wolf,” started the mentoring program for Assets high school with only one student at his McCully shop 14 years ago. Every year he added a couple more until he started holding the weekly class on the school’s Alewa Heights campus in 2015.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Christopher Greywolf, who tells his students to call him “Wolf,” started the mentoring program for Assets high school with only one student at his McCully shop 14 years ago. Every year he added a couple more until he started holding the weekly class on the school’s Alewa Heights campus in 2015.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Junior Dylan Ikehara pulls steel from the furnace during a blacksmithing class.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Junior Dylan Ikehara pulls steel from the furnace during a blacksmithing class.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM A piece of glowing steel emerges from the furnace.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A piece of glowing steel emerges from the furnace.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Assets junior Sean Furuta shapes his steel.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Assets junior Sean Furuta shapes his steel.

At Assets School, the most popular mentorship program for over 10 years has been a metal arts class, where students learn how to make their own knives and hone life-shaping skills. Read more

Previous Story
Ciana Pelekai brings island charm to NBC’s ‘The Voice’

Scroll Up