High surf advisory continues as trades ease

A high surf advisory for the east shores of most islands in Hawaii remains in place through this evening due to tradewinds combined with a lingering, northeast swell.

The National Weather Service expects surf of 7 to 10 feet to continue along the east shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and Hawaii island through 6 p.m. today.

Officials warn of strong, breaking waves and rip currents, which will make swimming difficult and dangerous.

As tradewinds weaken, surf along east shores is expected to lower throughout the day and diminish to 4 to 6 feet by Tuesday.

Surf on north shores is expected to jump from 5 to 7 feet today to 8 to 10 feet by Tuesday evening. Surf on west shores is also forecast to rise from 2 to 4 feet today to 4 to 6 feet Tuesday evening.

Surf on south shores remains steady at 2 to 4 feet today and Tuesday.

Forecasters are expecting tradewinds to gradually weaken through this evening, bringing drier conditions for the smaller isles this afternoon.

On Hawaii island, however, forecasters expect widespread showers and a chance of afternoon thunderstorms due to an upper-level trough lingering just to its east.

Today’s skies are expected to be partly sunny for smaller isles, with highs ranging from 78 to 83 degrees Fahrenheit. Lows tonight dip to 62 to 67 degrees.

East winds of 15 to 20 mph today are expected to become light and variable tonight.

Forecasters expect a new northwest swell to arrive Tuesday and build down the island chain through Thursday, possibly prompting advisory-level surf Wednesday night for north and west shores.

Wet weather is expected to return by mid-week, and potential snow for Big Isle summits, as a cold front approaches from the northwest.

A small craft advisory also remains in effect for Alenuihaha Channel through 6 p.m. today.