Brown water advisory in effect for Oahu from Kaena Point to Kahuku

A new brown water advisory has been issued for coastal waters from Kaena Point to Kahuku on Oahu, the state Department of Health announced Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the department today cancelled Thursday’s brown water advisory for waters extending from the Oahu’s north, windward and southeast shores to Kahala, but advisories issued Thursday for waters from Sand Island to Barber’s Point and for Pokai Bay remained in effect.

Also still in effect was a sewage spill advisory that the public avoid waters at Kaelepulu stream below Keolu Drive in Honolulu due to a now-contained wastewater discharge from a grease trap at 1058 Keolu Drive; an estimated 3,375 gallons spilled, 275 gallons of which reached Kaelepulu stream.

Friday’s sewage spill advisory for Manoa Stream has been cancelled.

The reason for the brownwater advisory was stormwater runoff into coastal waters due to rain, the department’s Clean Water Branch said, noting runoff could be polluted by overflowing cesspools, sewers, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris.

While not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, if the water is brown stay out, the advisory said.

https://www.eha-cloud.doh.hawaii.gov/cwb/#!/event/1327/details/view