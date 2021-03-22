comscore Farmer Claude Colton struggles to provide for his animals amid coronavirus pandemic | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Farmer Claude Colton struggles to provide for his animals amid coronavirus pandemic

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:41 a.m.

  • VIDEO BY JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A Waimanalo farmer is struggling to survive with hundreds of animals to feed.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM / MARCH 3 Claude Colton received a nuzzle from one of his llamas on March 3 in Waimanalo. Like so many other small-business owners, Colton’s financial difficulties are getting more difficult to weather due to the cancellation of events, in which his numerous farm animals are the stars of the show, because of COVID-19 restrictions.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM / MARCH 3

    Claude Colton received a nuzzle from one of his llamas on March 3 in Waimanalo. Like so many other small-business owners, Colton’s financial difficulties are getting more difficult to weather due to the cancellation of events, in which his numerous farm animals are the stars of the show, because of COVID-19 restrictions.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM / MARCH 3 Claude Colton is hoping for better days ahead and is worried that if the outlook does not change, he will have to let go of many of the animals that he cares for by hand. Colton pets one of his cows — a Miniature Zebu — in Waimanalo.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM / MARCH 3

    Claude Colton is hoping for better days ahead and is worried that if the outlook does not change, he will have to let go of many of the animals that he cares for by hand. Colton pets one of his cows — a Miniature Zebu — in Waimanalo.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM / MARCH 3 Colton feeds his ducks in Waimanalo.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM / MARCH 3

    Colton feeds his ducks in Waimanalo.

Colton Farms’ animals have provided countless hours of enjoyment and educational opportunities for Oahu residents and visitors who flock to the 50th State Fair, Fourth of July at Pearl Harbor, carnivals and the Waimanalo Halloween pumpkin patch and sunflower fields. Read more

Previous Story
Off-label fungicide use is sought to protect Hawaii coffee farms

Scroll Up