Farmer Claude Colton struggles to provide for his animals amid coronavirus pandemic
By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:41 a.m.
VIDEO BY JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
A Waimanalo farmer is struggling to survive with hundreds of animals to feed.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM / MARCH 3
Claude Colton received a nuzzle from one of his llamas on March 3 in Waimanalo. Like so many other small-business owners, Colton’s financial difficulties are getting more difficult to weather due to the cancellation of events, in which his numerous farm animals are the stars of the show, because of COVID-19 restrictions.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM / MARCH 3
Claude Colton is hoping for better days ahead and is worried that if the outlook does not change, he will have to let go of many of the animals that he cares for by hand. Colton pets one of his cows — a Miniature Zebu — in Waimanalo.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM / MARCH 3