Cold front expected to land midweek, bringing an uptick in showers

Forecasters expect a cold front approaching the Hawaiian islands from the northwest to land on Kauai’s shores by Wednesday night, bringing showers for the next few days.

Trades, meanwhile, have weakened and turned southerly ahead of the front.

The National Weather Service has no watches or warnings at this time, but says to “anticipate partly cloudy skies and bands of showers that could produce nuisance flooding through the week.” If any bands remain stationary over an area for an extended period of time, localized flash flooding is possible.

Today’s skies started out sunny for most isles, but become partly cloudy this afternoon, with scattered showers and highs from 77 to 84 degrees Fahrenheit. Lows tonight range from 64 to 69 degrees.

Trades have slowed to 15 mph, but are expected to pick up again by Friday.

Surf for north and west shores, meanwhile, should get a boost due to a new northwest swell that arrives later today and may rise to near-advisory levels Wednesday night.

Surf for north and west shores at 6 to 8 feet, and 3 to 5 feet, respectively, today are expected to rise to 10 to 14 feet on Wednesday.

Surf on south shores rises from 2 to 4 feet to 3 to 5 feet on Wednesday. Surf on east shores remains at 4 to 6 feet today and Wednesday.