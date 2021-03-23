Moped driver dies on Kamehameha Highway near Waimea Bay

A moped driver has died tonight in an incident on Kamehameha Highway near Waimea Bay.
At around 7 p.m., the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported that it “assisted with the death pronouncement of a moped driver.”
EMS said the driver, a man in his 30s, was dead on arrival.
No other details were given.
