Moped driver dies on Kamehameha Highway near Waimea Bay | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Moped driver dies on Kamehameha Highway near Waimea Bay

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

A moped driver has died tonight in an incident on Kamehameha Highway near Waimea Bay.

At around 7 p.m., the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported that it “assisted with the death pronouncement of a moped driver.”

EMS said the driver, a man in his 30s, was dead on arrival.

No other details were given.

