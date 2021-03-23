More brown water advisories are in effect statewide

Numerous brown water advisories for stormwater runoff into coastal waters due to heavy rains have been newly issued or extended today throughout the island chain, the state Department of Health Clean Water Branch announced today.

New advisories have been issued for Makua Beach on Oahu’s West Side and for the Oahu coastline stretching from Chuns on the North Shore to Kualoa on the Windward Shores; a previous advisory for beachwaters from Kaena Point along the North Shore to Kahuku was cancelled before the new North Shore advisory was issued.

A previous advisory for Sand Island to Barber’s Point, Oahu, remains ongoing.

New advisories were issued today for Kauai’s Lydgate Park, Kekaha Shoreline, Kukuiula Bay, Koloa Landing and Nawiliwili Bay.

Earlier brown water advisories remained in place for for Maui’s North Shore (Waihee to Hookipa) and West Maui (Honolua to Kahekili Beach Park, and along the Big Island’s Hamakua Coast to Keaukaha; an earlier advisory from Keaukaha to South Point has been canceled.

The department advises the public to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris.

“Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown stay out,” the announcement said.