Editorial: Multiculturalism, not blind racism | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Multiculturalism, not blind racism

  Today
  • Updated 7:26 p.m.

Three thousand miles of separation from racial strains in other states do not insulate Hawaii entirely from that particular kind of ugliness. On the whole, however, the pandemic stresses — attacks targeting those of Asian ancestry because of the China origin of the COVID-19 virus — have not yet reproduced here the sometimes violent outbursts being reported across the mainland. Read more

