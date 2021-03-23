comscore Oahu’s essential workers keep Hawaii food chain intact | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave

Oahu’s essential workers keep Hawaii food chain intact

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 5:05 p.m.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Randy Eusebio is a line cook at Gyu Kaku in Kalihi.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Ruth Kaeo distributes pantry bags to the community via a drive-through system. Ruth is a research and program assistant in the health promotions department at the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Zippy’s waiter Kahanu Castro at work in the Makiki Zippy’s.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Emmanuel Unabia is a receiver, which means he takes delivery of everything that comes into his Foodland store.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

While the stress of the pandemic touches everyone, those who’ve stayed healthy, with steady jobs they can do from home, can find it it fairly easy to keep to a safe bubble. But it’s also made possible by thousands of essential workers who keep our food chain intact. Read more

