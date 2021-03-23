CALENDAR
TODAY
GOLF
College women: Anuenue Spring Break Classic, all day, at Ka‘anapali Golf Course.
TENNIS
College men: UC Riverside at Hawaii, 3 p.m., at UH Tennis complex.
Wednesday
GOLF
College women: Anuenue Spring Break Classic, all day, at Ka‘anapali Golf Course.
VOLLEYBALL
College Men
NVA/AVCA Div. I-II Top 15 Coaches Poll
Record Pts Prv
1. Hawaii (15) 7-0 239 1
2. BYU (1) 12-2 225 2
3. UC Santa Barbara 5-4 192 3
4. Lewis 13-2 187 5
5. Pepperdine 8-5 185 4
6. UCLA 9-4 151 6
7. Long Beach State 1-1 137 10
8. Penn State 14-2 131 9
9. Grand Canyon 4-5 126 7
10. McKendree 8-3 83 8
11. NJIT 11-5 68 11
12. UC San Diego 1-5 42 13
13. UC Irvine 2-6 39 12
14. Loyola-Chicago 11-3 34 —
15. George Mason 10-5 29 14
Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Ball St. 20, Concordia 17, Ohio St. 6, CSUN 4.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Monday, At Davis, Calif.
No. 19 Stanford 4, No. 6 Hawaii 1
1. Charlie Ekstrom/Sunny Villapando, (STAN), def. Harlee Kekauoha/Brooke Van Sickle, (UH), 21-16, 21-13.
2. Kate Reilly/Xolani Hodel, (STAN), def. Amber Igiede/Pani Napoleon, (UH), 14-21, 21-16, 15-7.
3. Maddie Kriz/Maya Harvey, (STAN), def. Ilihia Huddleston/Jaime Santer, (UH), 21-16, 21-16.
4. Maddie Dailey/Jordan McKinney, (STAN), def. Kylin Loker/Riley Wagoner, (UH), 21-15, 20-22, 15-12.
5. Kaylee Glagau/Anna Maidment, (UH), def. Winslow Church/Kylee Matheson, (STAN), 21-9, 21-19.
No. 6 Hawaii 5, UC Davis 0
1. Kekauoha/Van Sickle, (UH), def. Paloma Bowman/Colleen McGuire, (UCD), 22-21, 21-18.
2. Igiede/Napoleon, (UH), def. Megan Luly/Heather Reed, (UCD), 21-19, 21-15.
3. Huddleston/Santer, (UH), def. Rose Holscher/Madelin Smith, (UCD), 21-11, 21-9.
4. Loker/Wagoner, (UH), def. Ashlee Goycoochea/Jane Seslar, (UCD), 16-21, 21-14, 15-10.
5. Maidment/Glagau, (UH), def. Alexa Rockas/Savanah Schroeder, (UCD), 21-17, 21-14.
TENNIS
Big West Men
Monday
At UH Tennis Complex
Hawaii 7, UC Riverside 0
ILH
Monday
At Punahou
Boys varsity
Punahou 5, Kamehameha 0
