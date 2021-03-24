Oahu refuse transfer stations to reinstate load limits

Three Oahu refuse transfer stations will resume their daily two-load limits next week following the flooding on the island earlier this month.

The city’s Department of Environmental Services said it will reinstate the load limit on April 1 at Kawailoa Transfer Station, Kapaa Transfer Station and Keehi Transfer Station. It lifted the limit on March 11 to help households affected by flooding dispose of debris.

Residents can make multiple daily trips to the station through the end of the month, although hazardous waste like dirt, rocks and soil will not be accepted. Starting April 1, residents will need to make appointments for bulky item waste collections.

ENV has also been sweeping heavily impacted flood areas to collect waste from curbs.