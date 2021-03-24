comscore Honolulu Council OKs $150K settlement in police abuse-of-power lawsuit | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu Council OKs $150K settlement in police abuse-of-power lawsuit

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Honolulu City Council has approved payment of a $150,000 settlement in a federal civil rights lawsuit claiming that a Honolulu police officer abused his powers by wrongfully arresting a 15-year-old boy in November 2018, the day after the teen was involved in a fight with the officer’s son. Read more

Previous Story
Targeted messaging necessary to overcome COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy, UH study finds

Scroll Up